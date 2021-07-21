Children under 12 are still waiting on approval to receive COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON — It's been over two months since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 12 through 15.
That was in May. By that point, roughly 1.5 million coronavirus cases had been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among children 11-17.
Now the big question remains. When will kids under the age of 12 be able to receive vaccines?
We still aren't quite sure.
CNN host Don Lemon asked President Joe Biden that question during a televised town hall event on July 21.
"Soon." President Biden told CNN. "Soon in the since that I do not tell any scientist what they should do. I do not interfere."
Biden said the testing and decision-making process was still underway among scientists. He said the testing process was extensive to see how vaccinations would affect children.
Earlier in May, 10 Tampa Bay reported that both Pfizer and Moderna began U.S. studies in children ages 6 months to 11 years. The studies will help determine if younger kids will need different doses than teens and adults.
In a Senate hearing earlier this week, CNN reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said studies currently underway could be publicly released as early as late fall or early winter.
Ultimately, the decision about whether to approve vaccines in young kids is left to the FDA.
