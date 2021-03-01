Tampa Bay rings in New Year with climbing COVID-19 cases

Public health experts warn, it will likely get worse.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is entering the new year with climbing COVID-19 cases-- an issue that experts anticipate will continue.

"What I worry about is that surge on top of a surge concept, where every time you have a holiday and people gather as they did on New Year's Eve, a couple weeks later, we see increases in cases, then hospitalizations and then deaths," said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health expert at USF Health.

She believes that there are likely many asymptomatic cases the state is missing as well saying, "we have a lot of COVID being transmitted in our community right now, probably higher levels than we've ever had."

The case increase is likely attributed to a couple of things, explains Dr. Levine.

First, with more disease in the community, your chance of running into a positive person also increases. Dr. Levine also believes that multigenerational housing and spread is contributing to the increase.

Additionally, the holidays are also adding to the problem as people let their guards down and gather in groups. Finally, the new strain could also be contributing to the impact.

"The last thing is this new strain, which the researchers have told us appears to be more easily transmitted. And that's really the last thing we need, quite frankly," Dr. Levine said.

Because of all of this, Dr. Levine says if you were out partying on New Year's Eve, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19.

"Quarantine yourself, particularly if you're you know, you'll be around people who are at high risk of complications or death from COVID," Levine said.

Another step she says to take is to get tested around "four to seven days after you were exposed."

According to Dr. Levine, at this point there are so many cases that the public health departments are struggling to keep up with contact tracing and checking in on those who need to isolate. Which is another reason why it’s important for each individual to take responsibility.

