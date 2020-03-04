HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Emergency Management announced they are expecting to receive 44,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits from American Bio Medica Corporation.

These kits will be used to begin testing area first responders and critical health care professionals.

The effort came after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared public safety officials should be given priority for testing. The county says that they have secured enough tests to administer them to all fire, EMS and police agencies in Hillsborough county.

They also secured enough tests to provide "sufficient" testing to medical and nursing staff at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

The test uses a small finger prick and a drop of blood placed on the test kit. Results are given within 10 minutes.

RELATED: Shielding health care workers: University of Tampa's 'Fab Lab' makes face shields

According to the county, testing individuals in these professions is critical to determine if they are currently infected or exposed to the virus and not showing symptoms.

Testing will allow county leaders to determine those who also may have developed antibodies and could be "safely deployed to 'hot spots' to administer life-saving treatment."

RELATED: Latest: CDC recommends wearing face coverings, 44,000 rapid test kits heading to Hillsborough County

An official date for the arrival of the kit and when the county is to begin testing has not yet been determined.

Other Related Content:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter





