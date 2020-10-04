LARGO, Fla. — A week into the Governor DeSantis' safer at home order, there is still confusion and resentment among some businesses that consider themselves essential but have been shut down due to concerns over coronavirus.

It seems the rules and the governor’s statewide order are being interpreted differently from county to county.

The Main Street Express Car Wash would normally be packed with customers ready for the weekend. Business slowed when the threat from coronavirus first became apparent in Florida, but owner Neil Valk planned to stay open to help customers keep their cars clean.

“We need to sanitize cars,” Valk said. “We've got people who need to keep their cars clean.”

But Pinellas County disagreed and on Friday the Sheriff’s Office showed up to shut the business down.

“A car wash is not an essential business,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton. “It’s not listed in the governor’s order. It has nothing to do with if they’re practicing social distancing practices. It’s whether it’s in the governor’s order as an essential service.”

But just like dry cleaners, Valk argues his business is essential, especially for workers like his daughter, a nurse who worries about contaminating her car.

“She needs to drive to work, go to be a nurse all day, which is scary for her,” Valk said. “She gets out, comes home, and she can’t wash her car?”

At the very least he is calling on the county to allow automatic car washes where customers don’t even get out.

“The Sheriff used the comparison, ‘a car wash is like going to a beauty salon.’ No! A salon touches you. We don’t touch you,” Valk said. “A car wash can’t be compared to that. It’s a maintenance item that’s needed to be taken care of your car.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he doesn’t disagree from a commonsense perspective that car washes pose a minimal risk, especially for those where the customer remains inside their vehicle. “But that’s not what the law says. You can’t leave your house for any non-essential activities and you can’t leave your house to get your car washed,” Gualtieri said.

Valk claims other counties are allowing car washes to remain open classifying them under automotive maintenance, something that is allowed by the governor. “If other counties are doing it, why isn’t Pinellas?”

And while the Sheriff acknowledges things could be more specific, he says he’s simply working to enforce fairly.

“When it's ambiguous and there’s a lot of gray, it makes it difficult for everyone,” Gualtieri said. “We’re doing the best we can with orders that do have some ambiguity in them. And trying to provide consistency.”

