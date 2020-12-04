DAVIE, Fla. — A Florida town has placed its police chief on leave after officers alleged he said a deputy died of the coronavirus because he was a “homosexual who attended homosexual" events.

The Fraternal Order of Police said Davie Chief Dale Engle made the comments after officers expressed concerns about their safety following the death of Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett. The union says Engle responded by saying Bennett got the disease because he attended gay sexual events.

Engle later said in an email to his staff that his statements were not meant to be derogatory.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced Bennett's passing earlier this month stating the 12-year veteran of the force died after his health took a turn for the worse.

The sheriff's office considers his passing and "in the line of duty death." highlighting the importance of the community to abide by the orders in place.

“We lose Shannon today, but we’re going to keep fighting this battle. We’re not about to throw in any towel and if you truly support us then take heed to all the warnings that have been provided across this planet," Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Tony commended Bennett for all the work he was doing to bond their network with the LGBTQ community.

