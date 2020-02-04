ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A St. Petersburg man is facing a number of charges after police say he spit on an officer and claimed he had coronavirus after his arrest.

Police say 31-year-old James Curry violated a no-contact order and showed up at the home he lived in with his girlfriend on March 28.

Curry was arrested the night prior on domestic felony battery and false imprisonment charges after police say he struck his girlfriend and kept her from leaving the home.

According to an arrest report, after his release on bond, Curry returned to the home. Investigators say hiis girlfriend saw him and immediately called 9-1-1.

That’s when police showed up for the second time in less than 36 hours.

Once Curry was placed in the back of a police cruiser, authorities say he spit on an officer and claimed to have coronavirus.

The report also notes Curry attempted to kick out a window in the cruiser and threatened to kill the officer, saying “I know where you live and I am going to come and kill you.”

Curry’s second arrest added threat against a law enforcement officer, violation of pre-trial release, resisting an officer with and without violence, violation of isolation or quarantine and criminal mischief related charges.

