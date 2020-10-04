TAMPA, Fla — Last month 3 Daughters Brewery started making their own hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial response from the public was overwhelming, causing the brewery to make the decision to donate it to charities, law enforcement, and other essential workers in the community.

That's where the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) comes in.

The story caught the attention of HART’s Bus Transportation Manager Brian Abrams on social media. Abrams reached out to the brewery and expressed the need HART drivers have for hand sanitizer.

On Wednesday, HART got a big thank you, 10 gallons of the homebrewed hand sanitizer!

"We continue to wish health and safety for all and are increasingly thankful for the people who are putting their lives on the line to protect the health of others. We thank you and your organization for being a Florida Hero!" said Brian Horne, VP Sales, and Marketing, 3 Daughters Brewing.

"They graciously donated ten gallons of their sanitizer for our operators and motormen," Abrams said.

HART is giving the hand sanitizer immediately to its operators.

