VENICE, Fla — The City of Venice loves its heroes. The city said in a release they are proud to have a number of sites with signs that say “Heroes Work Here."

The city went site by site across the city where our first responders and health care workers report to let them know they care.

Signs were placed Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice Fire Station 1, 2, and 3, and the police station.

The signs are just another reminder of their community's appreciation for keeping them safe daily on the coronavirus front lines.

The city thanked H&H signs for the inspiration and for providing the signs.

