TAMPA, Fla. — With many of us working from home, separated from family and friends we all could use something to lift us up during these times.

Here are six things happening in our community to lift spirits, help during the coronavirus pandemic:

Masks for Medical Workers in Tampa Bay are making make for more than 800 healthcare workers in need.

During a time where social distancing is key, photographers and families are giving to struggling charities. Capturing smiles more than six feet away, money collected is going to Feeding Tampa Bay and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Parents in one Riverview neighborhood are finding ways to make sure kids are learning while having fun. They created a zoo using stuffed animals, displaying fun facts about each animal giving their neighborhood an opportunity to stop by and learn from a distance.

In one St. Pete neighborhood, Disney princesses Rapunzel and Belle stopped by to say hello! Greeting walkers of all ages with smiles and waves.

In an effort to bring a little Easter joy, Urban Restaurant Group in St. Pete is donating meals to single parents and the elderly. It’s a local movement called sharing Easter, with a goal to make people feel loved and not alone.

People who own RVs are using Facebook to help doctors and nurses. They’re donating their RVs to reduce the risk of healthcare workers bringing the virus home to their families.

So, take hope in the good in the world. We’re seeing some of the finest in humanity during one of our darkest hours.

RELATED: A reason to smile: People across Tampa Bay give back during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Heartwarming: Fire medic gets special friend to keep him company

RELATED: Georgia woman turns 101-years-old!

What other people are reading right now:



[RS1]