ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians of all ages and those who may have come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, but may not be showing symptoms themselves, are now able to be tested for the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Friday during a press conference saying that the testing criteria is expanding -- but only at a number of sites.

Starting Monday, Floridians who have symptoms or have had "close sustained contact" with someone who has tested positive can head to one of three sites for expanded testing:

The governor said the change came after these sites switched over to being state-run. Under the federal limitations, these drive-thru sites were restricted to those 65 years old and older experiencing symptoms and first responders.

DeSantis wants more, calling the limited testing to those groups "the tip of the spear." He also wants test sites testing more than 250 people a day if possible.

"I think though we really want to expand that beyond. I think we have the capacity to do it and I think that that will give more opportunities to people in Northeast Florida and other parts of Florida," DeSantis said.

According to the governor, 163,00 tests have been administered so far.

During the news conference, DeSantis also addressed two other topics of interest: rapid test kits and antibody testing.

According to DeSantis, the state is working to expand access to rapid testing and is looking for ways to have the kits made available to all Florida hospitals.

As for the new antibody tests, the state is working as hard as they can to try to acquire them, but DeSantis said there are quite a few available and it is important to make sure we are selecting the right one.

"There's a lot of these tests out there, but it's important you've got to get the tests that's FDA approved for this coronavirus," DeSantis said noting that others test across the board for all coronavirus type viruses.

RELATED: 'I had to help': COVID-19 survivor to donate plasma to help those still battling the virus

RELATED: Why scientists are looking at the blood of coronavirus patients

RELATED: OneBlood to start collecting plasma to treat COVID-19 patients

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter