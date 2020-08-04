TAMPA, Fla. — Madison and Nathan Cox have been together for over nine years.

They were high school sweethearts, and on March 27, 2020, they were ready to say, "I do!" But then life got in the way.

"It kind of was like a domino effect,” Madison Cox said. “It went from one thing to then it all came crashing.”

Their venue was booked, her dress was bought, flowers picked out, hair and makeup lined up and menu planned, everything was ready -- then COVID-19 happened.

Madison Cox

And just like that, over a year of planning for their wedding was down the drain.

That's when Madison and her soon to be mother-in-law went to “Plan B.”

Different dress, different venue, different menu.

"We got together and we're like, we're going to do it! “We're just going to see what they have at the church, what decorations,” Madison said. “I think we only used Walmart and JoAnn’s, that was it!”

It wasn't what they had envisioned, a wedding put together in 24 hours, for less than 100 bucks, but at that moment, it didn’t matter.

“I guess it was like cliché, you can say, the way it was, but it was perfect,” Nathan Cox said.

Nathan says he still had that moment of watching Madison walk down the aisle with her father, thinking, “that's my wife.”

“It was honestly a thought of like in the midst of all this craziness, we're still having this moment and it mattered to me,” Nathan said. “You know she was still beautiful and everything looked great and it was still special to me."

Madison couldn’t agree more.

“We take materialistic things for granted and we think that's all that matters… the flowers and who's coming and who's going to be there, when all that matters is you two are making a commitment,” Madison said.

The LaGrone's Photography

Due to the governor's order, a lot of their guests couldn't physically be there. So, they set up a private page on Facebook and streamed their wedding live from the same church Madison's parents were married 30 years ago.

“We're living in a time now where you do what you can today because tomorrow you don't know what you're not going to have or who's not going to be here,” Madison said.

As far as their honeymoon goes, you can imagine that didn’t turn out as they planned either.

“We’re going to honeymoon at our parents’ house,” Madison said with a laugh. “We were supposed to be at Disney, but we just turned on Disney music so that’s good enough.”

For others who are in the predicament of canceling their big day or other special events, Nathan and Madison have some advice.

“In the midst of all this craziness don’t let what’s going on in the outside world affect what’s really happening that day and what it means,” Nathan said.

With their big day now over, it’s time to get back to work. Madison is actually a nurse, working on the frontline. She says she felt guilty not being at work when the pandemic broke out, but she’s looking forward to helping her fellow nurses now.

“I chose my job because I love being a nurse, I love taking care of people, so not being able to do that for two weeks has been hard,” Madison said. “I know it’ll be tough when I go back, it’ll be crazy, but I want some normal just like everybody else.”

