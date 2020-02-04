TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa Bay sports teams are teaming up to help feed families through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rays and Rowdies Foundation kicked off the virtual food drive Thursday with a one million meal donation to Feeding Tampa Bay. But, there’s a way you can help.

Both teams are matching up to an additional 1.5 million meals in donations to their food drive website. Those interested in donating can either purchase food items from a shopping list or make a monetary donation.

Meals will go to support feeding children who are out of school, seniors, those who are at greatest risk and cannot reach food and families and families who are experiencing higher expenses and lower wages.

“Normally, our community would be in the stands, tuning in and cheering on our Tampa Bay Rays," Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz said. "Today, our beloved home team is turning the tables and cheering on our community to get through what is an uncertain and unprecedented time. We are in the midst of a crisis where more people need our help.”

Through the years, the partnership between the Rays and Feeding Tampa Bay has resulted in more than two million meals donated.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter