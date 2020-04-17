TAMPA, Fla. — As money runs out for the Federal Government Payroll Protection Program, small business owners who were desperately relying on funds are raising concerns over businesses accepting relief funds when they were not impacted by COVID-19.

Nick Dudney owns beach wedding businesses in both the Jacksonville and Tampa areas. He says he remains committed to continuing to pay his six full-time employees even after losing 120 weddings between mid-March and April due to beaches closing, social distancing requirements.

“I applied first thing, the first day,” Dudney said of his application filed through Bank of America. He says several days later he got conformation through his bank and sent in additional documentation, “but then after that, I haven’t heard anything."

In a statement, Bank of America says, “We continue to accept and process applications, including obtaining the necessary documentation from small businesses, in the expectation that there will be additional funding available, given comments by the President and Congressional leaders.”

Rep. Ross Spano of Tampa acknowledged challenges for overwhelmed banks but promises he is committed to pushing for an additional $250 billion in funding.

“Right now, this is a program that’s absolutely in need of funding. We know it’s a necessity and the funds are gone," Spano said. “This is something I’m 100 percent laser-focused on. It’s going to be absolutely necessary that we do this to get our community and our nation back on track economically.”

And while Spano says he’s in favor of keeping the program simple, there are also growing concerns about companies that are getting funds when they really don't need them.

Businesses like law offices and landscaping companies that continue operating at full capacity are accepting money for payroll when their employees have plenty of work and money coming in.

On Thursday Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the issue in his daily news briefing.

“It really should have been more geared towards the real bread and butter business, the ones that weren’t able to operate due to some of the restrictions,” DeSantis said.

Dudney who has lost nearly all of his business for the months of March and April agrees.

“They might not need it, but if there’s free money out there and no strings attached, people are going to try to take it.”

