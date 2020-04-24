HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Amid news from the Hillsborough County health director that the area’s COVID-19 curve has flattened, the Emergency Policy Group (EPG) voted unanimously to extend the local emergency declaration for seven days, saying the county still has a long way to go before life returns to normal.

"If we just open the floodgates now, we'll be right back in the same situation we were six or eight weeks ago,” said Dr. Unnasch, health professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health.

Members of the public who called into the virtual meeting expressed frustration at the safer at home orders, urging the county to reopen the local economy so people can get back to work. However, EPG members said those decisions are out of their control for now.

"When the governor's order came out, it superseded all local orders. We could not be in conflict,” said Christine Beck, Hillsborough County Attorney.



So at least until April 30th or Gov. Ron DeSantis changes his mind, his executive order will remain in place. However, leaders said even after the order is lifted, getting back to normal will take time and would likely require seeing declining cases for at least 14 days, improved testing and hospital capacity and the ability to trace new cases.



Hillsborough County’s Department of Health Director Douglas Holt said the area is on the right track. "We have certainly flattened the curve. The peak has come much sooner and was lower than we initially forecast,” he said.

However, before anyone celebrates, Holt warns of a second wave and insists the public must stick to social distancing and good hygiene practices such as hand washing and wearing masks in public.



"If we do less of those, we can and likely will see an increase return with significant new infections,” Holt said.

The EPG will meet again to discuss COVID-19 policies on Monday. County Commission Chair Les Miller said this will give the group time to review the governor’s Friday update before moving forward.

