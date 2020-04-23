TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says an inmate booked into the Orient Road Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had recently been in contact with people who also tested positive and showed symptoms of a low-grade fever. He was put into isolation on Wednesday and has since been taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he is still in isolation.

Deputies say the inmate is medically stable and asymptomatic.

"We have taken every precaution possible to protect our detention staff since they first came in contact with this individual. Every deputy and civilian staff member who has interacted with this inmate has worn personal protective equipment," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This is the first COVID-19 case we have had in our jails to date. We will continue to take every measure necessary to keep not only our staff members but the inmate population as a whole healthy and safe."

According to a release, Sheriff Chad Chronister has notified Tampa Police Department Chief, Brian Dugan regarding the inmate's condition, as they were the arresting agency.

