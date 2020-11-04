ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 18,494 positive cases in the state with 438 deaths.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended his executive order suspending vacation rentals until April 30.

FL DOE announced its unemployment CONNECT site will be down for maintenance until 7 a.m.

------------------

11:00 a.m. (April 11)

Two more Hillsborough County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have

died. This brings the number of deaths to 14.

7:32 p.m. (April 10)

Hillsborough County Department of Health announced three new COVID-19 related deaths in the county, bringing the total to 12.

"The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County expresses our condolences to their loved ones. We will continue to work with community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the health department wrote in a release.

7:08 p.m. (April 10)

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his executive order suspending vacation rentals until April 30.

The original order was put in place to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and limit the chance of those with COVID-19 possibly traveling into the state.

6:19 p.m. (April 10)

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that the unemployment CONNECT site will be unavailable tonight from 8 p.m. - 7 a.m. for maintenance.

The maintenance is set to improve the ability to process current applications quicker. The interruption will not impact new applicants according to the DOE.

5:55 p.m. (April 10)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 17,968 cases of coronavirus and 419 deaths in the state as of Friday night.

These numbers are up 29 deaths and a total of 437 new cases from earlier reports.

Florida's peak is projected to happen mid-April.