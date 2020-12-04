FLORIDA, USA — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 19,347 positive cases in the state with 452 deaths

Gov. DeSantis says in the coming week the average of Floridians tested for COVID-19 will be about 1 in 100

Testing will expand to include people who have continued contact with someone who has the virus but show no symptoms

9:39 p.m. (April 11)

A Publix worker at the company's South Pasadena location tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The employee works at the store located at 1075 Pasadena Ave. S, Publix said in a statement; it is the fourth known individual who has tested positive for the virus in Tampa Bay.

8:45 p.m. (April 11)

Florida Health revised the statewide death toll to 446 people after reporting a different figure (458) during the evening update. The update below has reflected this change.

6:25 p.m. (April 11)

The Florida Department of Health said an additional eight people have died from COVID-19 coronavirus since the morning report. Statewide, the number of deaths stands at 446.

There are a total of 18,986 positive coronavirus cases tracked by Florida Health officials, an increase of 492 cases since the morning.

4:54 p.m. (April 11)

With concerns over the coronavirus closing schools across Florida, students had to turn to virtual or distance learning to get their education this year, but for some, that transition was not possible.

Students in remote and rural areas in Florida do not have as much access to technology -- that is, until now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that 32,614 laptops will be distributed to 34 of the state's smallest school districts.

“Nearly all of these students are low-income students, and Florida making the extra effort to fight for these students is another example of how Florida never relents in the fight to close achievement gaps," Corcoran said.

4:14 p.m. (April 11)

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Saturday announced Florida's approval to provide those who are part of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, the ability to buy groceries online.

The change comes after the Florida Department of Children and Families filed for approval to launch the pilot program earlier this week under Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction.

This change allows Florida families to be able to buy groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

4:08 p.m. (April 11)

As part of the state's plan to expedite road projects during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Transportation will complete segments of the westbound general use lanes and their connection to the SR 408 interchange in the Orlando area by summer 2020.

When complete, it will be one to two months ahead of schedule.

The state says workers are able to expedite projects at a faster clip with reduced traffic on roadways.

