TAMPA, Fla. — Approximately a dozen Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at MacDill Air Force base have shipped out to help support the nation's COVID-19 coronavirus efforts

Heading deeper into the health care front lines, these airmen will be providing lifesaving in-flight patient care in response to "contingencies and humanitarian emergencies."

The medical teams include flight nurses, aeromedical evacuation technicians and support personnel who all are able to operate a number of different Air Force aircraft.

This latest deployment is a part of the Air Force Reserves series of deployments to support coronavirus support efforts fighting an invisible enemy, as many leaders commonly refer to it as.

Approximately 100 aeromedical evacuation personnel and aircraft have already headed out to help take care of Americans, in addition to the 120 medical personnel across the U.S. who were called to assist in the COVID-19 in one of our nation's hotspots -- New York City.

The specific details of these medics missions are still being finalized, but MacDill notes they could be sent to any location worldwide to provide critical care.

