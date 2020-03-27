ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've probably seen a lot of people across the country making masks for healthcare workers fighting on the COVID-19 frontlines. There's a huge demand for them, and not just at hospitals.

A local woman learned how to sew, just so she could do her part and help out, turning to YouTube tutorials to teach her how.

So far, Michelle Keats has made 30 masks. She's even getting some help from her kids!

Keats donated them to an eye doctor and his staff, a postal carrier, nurses at Baycare and a friend going through chemo.

Tons of requests from friends and family alone came into Keats. She encourages others to help those in need if they are able to.

"We need everybody that can sew a mask to sew a mask. we are in great demand of these masks. it's not just people who work in a hospital that need them. It's people in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, people who are receiving chemo treatment," Keats said.

If you want to help, the best way is to jump on Facebook and search for groups making masks in your area. These groups can also help get your masks in the right hands since you cannot just drop them off at hospitals.

Here are a few of Keats' suggestions:

Masks for Pinellas County Healthcare Providers

The Mask Project Tampa Bay

Masks for Medical Heros

