TAMPA, Fla. — Easter is about joy, hope and new life, a message that those at Metropolitan Ministries are still working to provide during these trying times.

The non-profit is still finding a way to give back to those in need this Sunday – it might just look a little different.

Metropolitan Ministries had to scale back the amount of meals served this year to 1,500 and switch to “to-go” styled meals to be distributed to the community and those in their care.

As for what’s on the menu? Ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, bread, ham sandwiches, and assorted desserts.

The team also colored more than 1,000 Easter eggs and assembled 300 Easter baskets to hand out.

Metropolitan Ministries typically provides client spiritual experiences every Easter and this year is no different. Those seeking the services will just need to go digital through Google Classroom. Available services include daily devotions, words of encouragement, prayer requests, and a pre-recorded Easter worship service.

Easter distribution will be held at the non-profits main campus at 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

RELATED: St. Petersburg restaurant will deliver food to single parents on Easter

RELATED: Here's where you can get Easter dinner to go this year

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter