DADE CITY, Fla — Friday was a special day for heroes all-around at Advent Health in Dade City.

In a sweet video shared by the hospital on Facebook, it announce some happy news, a Pasco County Firefighter who recovered from the coronavirus was finally heading home.

After an eight-day stay at the hospital, the firefighter is able to return to the comfort of his home. But, not without a special send-off first.

Health care workers lined the lobby waiting for his arrival. As the firefighter is pushed down the hallway the group cheered and clapped for him.

Giving this hero on an appropriate goodbye as he makes his way home.

Welcome, home sir. Get well soon!

