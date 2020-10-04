TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, our first responders and health care workers deserve a lot of praise for their work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re the people fighting the battle hands-on every day so that we can feel safe and cared for during a confusing time.

That’s why officers at the Tampa Police Department took the time to honor their fellow front line workers Thursday with a salute during the shift change at Tampa General Hospital (TGH).

The officers lined TGH, clapped, cheered, waved signs and put their lights on to signal their appreciation.

“Tampa Police Department salutes healthcare heroes at Tampa General Hospital to thank them for providing world-class care, especially during this COVID-19 global pandemic,” the department wrote in a release.

Signs celebrating those at TGH read “Tampa Bay loves you,” “TGH strong” and “TPD loves our hospitals.”

One officer said they want to show health care workers at TGH they appreciate and support them.

“It's all about supporting the all healthcare professionals who are on the front lines caring for the Tampa Bay community,” the department said in a release.

Little did the officers know, but TGH had a surprise for them too.

Health care workers at the hospital also showed their support for the police department with their own signs and cheers. Parading out with signs that read “we love our first responders,” “thank you for being our heroes” and “TGH loves TPD.”

