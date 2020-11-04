TAMPA, Fla. — After a historic week for the United States in the fight against the coronavirus, public health leaders say they’re encouraged by promising signs showing numbers starting to level off in hard-hit metro areas like New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Denver.

As compared to a week ago, the latest projections published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, now show the United States hitting its peak earlier than expected, with the projected number of deaths down 10 percent.

And while the nation overall may continue seeing the number of new cases starting to fall, projections show the worst is still yet to come for the state of Florida.

Every county across our Tampa Bay viewing area has already been touched by coronavirus with 2,055 confirmed cases and 62 deaths across our 10 counties.

Forecast models show we’re about 2 weeks away from our peak in Florida—with over 100 deaths a day projected for the two weeks between April 20 and May 4, according to data published on the IHME website.

If those projections are correct, an estimated 1,600 more Floridians will lose their lives over those 15 days from late April into early May.

