ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right now, we all have time for a game of bingo. But, what about a round that helps support local restaurants in your neighborhood?

Restaurants are among the hardest-hit businesses right now, adapting to curbside pickup and delivery to help keep their locations afloat through coronavirus closures.

One local Brooke Palmer Kuhl, who runs RSBP Event Planning and Public Relations, found a creative way to help them out -- and there could be a payoff for you.

Tampabaytakeoutbingo.com was started when the creative minds of Palmer Kuhl and graphic designer Airam Dato-On collided. She found Dato-On, who started Takeout Bingo in Orlando and designed the Tampa game boards, after seeing his story online. That's when Palmer Kuhl brought the idea to help local restaurants across Tampa Bay.

"It sort of took off in a way I don't think anyone planned," Palmer Kuhl said amazed about what the project has become.

Working with a lot of local restaurants, on the business side, Palmer Kuhl wants to do what is best for them while the coronavirus' impact is weighing heavy.

Palmer Kuhl said she is just "trying to help the people she loves." Plus, it's meant to be fun for those playing too.

Here’s how it works.

Each board contains 24 restaurants in your neighborhood, to be eligible to win you must order from each location. Be sure to keep your receipts because those will need to be scanned and sent in with your completed board.

One winner per board will be chosen to win a $250 cash prize. Up to five others will be picked to win gift cards to local restaurants.

If a restaurant closes up shop while you are playing, Palmer Kuhl says it becomes a free space.

These are neighborhoods currently participating:

Hyde Park and Palma Ceia

Westshore, Gandy and Dale Mabry

Downtown Tampa, Davis Islands and Ybor

Seminole Heights

Westchase and Oldsmar

Downtown St. Petersburg and 4th Street

Trinity and New Port Richey

Carrolwood, Lutz and Land O' Lakes

Clearwater, Dunedin and Safety Harbor

Clearwater Beach and Belleair

Downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key

The Beaches: Pass A Grille, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and Indian Rocks Beach

Each board's prize is sponsored by a local business. RSBP is aiming to draw winners by May 2.

To get playing in your area, click here to download a bingo board.

Don't see your neighborhood yet? Check back, Palmer Kuhl said they are actively working to add more neighborhoods into the mix.

