ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — With our new reality of social distancing, restaurants were one of the first groups in the service industry that took a hit.

People who rely on tips to pay for their living expenses were laid-off after their employers were forced to closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

Cities across the United States are now trying to support their favorite bartenders, servers and baristas by collecting tips through a virtual tip jar.

Adriana Generallo, a creative director who works at a digital marketing agency, stepped up to the plate and created a virtual tip jar for service industry workers in St. Petersburg.

Generallo felt inclined to chip in where she could. She tapped into her creative network to get the ball rolling.

Dzuy Nguyen, who is the COO of the digital marketing firm, Big Sea, helped Generallo set up the website. The CEO, Andi Graham took care of the copy on the site. And Kevin Slattery, a designer at the agency, created the logo.

The St. Pete Virtual Tip Jar launched about a week ago. “At this point, I think there are over one hundred people on the directory,” said Generallo.

Signing up is easy to do. Service industry professionals who have been laid-off will need to fill out their name, where they worked, upload a photo, and how they’d like to receive their virtual tip.

You can find the direct link to the form here.

