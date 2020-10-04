ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Florida Department of Children and Families to come up with a plan to implement an online purchasing program for those who are part of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.

On Friday, DCF requested a federal waiver to permit the state to launch a pilot project allowing Florida families to be able to buy groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said. “Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”

Under current federal regulations, SNAP recipients cannot purchase groceries online. This change would allow SNAP recipients to have access to food while practicing social distancing.

“I commend Governor DeSantis for his tireless efforts to ensure Florida’s most vulnerable population has the information, resources, and services needed to respond to and ultimately endure this public health emergency,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.

Anyone looking for more information can click here and log in into their MyACCESS account or call 850-300-4DCF.

