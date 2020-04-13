RENO, Nev. — According to VA police, a Nevada man stole "hundreds" of surgical masks from a supply cart he was responsible for, jeopardizing the safety of both health care workers and veterans at the hospital.

“Our military veterans served on the front lines to protect our country, and now our health professionals are doing the same in our fight against COVID-19,” U.S. Attorney Trutanich said. “We will not allow the theft of personal protective equipment to go undeterred, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals protecting our communities.”

Peter Lucas, 35, was caught on surveillance cameras at Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center in Reno, taking at least four boxes of surgical masks and concealing them under his jacket before leaving the hospital, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.

Each box contained 50 face masks.

Lucas is charged with one count of theft of health care property, which, if convicted, comes with a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The case is a product of an investigation by the VA Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Walkingshaw is prosecuting this case.

The DOJ urges those who suspect fraud schemes related to COVID-19 to report them by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov

