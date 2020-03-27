ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — COVID-19 specimen collection kits are of high importance, but in short supply right now across the country.

Counties here in Florida are feeling the effect. Test sites in Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties are running out fast.

Here's how each county plans on approaching the shortage and what that means for the publics ability to be tested:

Manatee County

The Department of Health in Manatee County says they have a 200-kit supply. The plan is to collect specimens from 50 people per day over a four-day period.

“These individuals must have proper paperwork and an appointment before they can access the drive-thru site,” Communications Director Christopher Tittel said.

The county's only drive-thru specimen collection site at the Bradenton Convention Center is booked out through Saturday, with only four slots open for Sunday.

So, what happens after they run out of kits?

“How we proceed with specimen collection will depend on availability of specimen collection kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) and so forth,” Tittel said.

Tittel says DOH Manatee continues to send orders for collection supplies and PPE to state emergency operations.

Manatee County’s Public Safety Director Jacob Saur says they don’t know when they will get more kits, or if they will since the state decides how to divvy up incoming supplies based on critical need.

“You’ll see that much higher case counts are being seen in Broward, Miami-Dade and other South Florida counties, higher critical need locations,” Saur said.

Sarasota County

In Sarasota, you can drive up for a specimen collection kit at Twin Lakes Park, located at 6700 Clark Road.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital nurses will be collection specimens, which in turn will be sent to state or contracted labs for testing.

They have 300 specimen collection kits, but know they’ll need more.

“We’ve got enough testing supplies and PPE to run this site through the weekend and we’ve got orders in though the state to resupply everything that we would need to keep the operation going in the coming days and coming weeks,” Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County spokesperson, Steve Huard said.

Huard says they are confident re-supply will come, allowing the county to continue specimen collection for testing.

Hillsborough County

For now, Hillsborough County has stopped taking appointments for its COVID-19 drive thru testing sites until further notice.

The county said they had made appointments for 900 individuals since opening several testing locations this week. Just like our southern counties, they are running out of resources.

“Tests are on order for Hillsborough from the state,” Hillsborough County Administrator Merrill said.

Merrill says 15,000 kits were ordered from state emergency management and they’ve requested 50,000 from USF and other medical providers.

According to Merrill, the county has a desire for more kits, but that doesn’t mean they’re available. There’s no definite answer when counties will get restocked with kits or supplies, but right now people are praying it will be sooner than later.

