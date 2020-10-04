ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education and Florida Virtual School has launched distance learning resources to help students, teachers, parents and school districts through the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the resources include: best practices for distance learning, guidance on cybersecurity, free internet and communications providers among others.

Here are some resources available through the website:

C-PALMS: Referred to as Florida’s online toolbox of information, the site contains vetted resources and interactive tools to help teachers effectively implement teaching standards.

FloridaStudents.org: A student-focused website with hundreds of free tutorials in English Language Arts, Math, Science, Civics and U.S. History.

Florida Virtual School: Offers up to 100 free digital courses to all Florida school districts until the end of the school year. The courses are based on Florida standards and include advanced placement and career and technical education courses.

All resources found on the website are either free or available at a discounted rate.

Those interested in a full list of services can find them here.

The Department of Education’s emergency response page contains the most up to date information on COVID-19. Check back often as the page is updated frequently.

