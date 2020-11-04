ORLANDO, Fla. — Cast members at Walt Disney World's nursery found themselves in a predicament when the parks closed. They had already grown 200 lilies for their springtime decoration but nowhere for them to be displayed.

That's when nursery manager Michelle Giger Rohrmann, realized there was a way to give the plants a new life and bring joy to others.

In an effort to keep the "Disney magic alive" with an act of kindness the park donated all 200 lilies to local seniors, the park wrote in a blog post.

Each senior in the Orlando area received a lily plant with their Meals on Wheels delivery.

Reflecting on the experience, Giger Rohrmann said, “I’m glad that they are able to be enjoyed by these folks. I hope this will be a bright spot in their day.”

For the cast members in the nursery, the Easter lilies carry a larger message. One that highlights how the community is coming together during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in hopes for a better tomorrow.

“To me, the lily is really symbolic of springtime – after a long, hard winter, the first thing to pop up is a lily. It’s a good representation of how we’ll come out of this together. We’ll pull through this. Better days are on their way,” Giger Rohrmann said.

