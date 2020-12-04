ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A WWE employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the pro-wrestling company.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed an employee of the company and their roommate became symptomatic on March 26, after coming into contact with two people working in "acute health care."

WWE calls the positive case a "low risk to WWE talent and staff," stating the employee became symptomatic after they had wrapped filming on WWE's closed set TV production.

"The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery,” a spokesperson wrote.

Less than two weeks later, WrestleMania 36 was streamed live on April 5 in Orlando. The move from a live show in Tampa Bay to streaming online came out of coronavirus concerns.

Only essential personnel were allowed on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, according to a release.

You can read the full statement below:

