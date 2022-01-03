COVID-19 in Florida: 2 years after first reported cases

March 1, 2020: The day Florida announced coronavirus cases were found in the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — March 1, 2022, marks two years since Florida state health leaders announced the first two COVID-19 cases were found in the Sunshine State.

One of them was a woman in Hillsborough County who had traveled to Italy. The other was a man in Manatee County with no travel history.

The next day, March 2, 2020, the Florida Department of Health asked people not to travel to a growing number of counties — especially with spring break right around the corner.

Here's a glance back at March 2020 as the state and nation braced for the impact of COVID-19:

March 5, 2020: Florida recorded its first two official coronavirus deaths, one in Santa Rosa and the other in Lee County.

At this point Florida cases really jumped, totaling 1,227.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties had issued orders telling people to stay home. April 1, 2020: One month after the first cases were confirmed, the whole state joined in the lockdown with an order from Governor DeSantis. There were now 7,773 confirmed cases in the state and 101 deaths.

Two years later, we're still in a pandemic. According to the Florida Department of Health, 5,800,561 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. And, 69,790 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

In the U.S., a total of 78,759,083 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, CDC data shows. And, a total of 945,688 people across the country have died after testing positive.

We've seen two variants of COVID-19 — delta and omicron — sweep across the country, fueling waves of case surge.

In September 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis brought the state into "Phase 3" of reopening. Since then, no other statewide COVID-19 restrictions have been issued.