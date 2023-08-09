A simple guide to Eris, the new COVID-19 subvariant

The EG.5 coronavirus variant is now the dominant strain as COVID cases increase throughout the U.S. Here's what we know so far.

FLORIDA, USA — COVID-19 cases have seen a slight increase in Florida and much of the U.S. over the summer. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a new strain of the virus has been dominating new cases in the U.S.

EG.5, which has been nicknamed "Eris," is a subvariant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. CDC data shows it accounted for 17 percent of new infections at the end of July and the beginning of August, making it the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S.

According to an evaluation from the World Health Organization, Eris is no more dangerous than the other Omicron variants currently being spread, but given its nature and the rate of increasing cases, it may be more transmissible.

"Due to its growth advantage and immune escape characteristics, EG.5 may cause a rise in case incidence and become dominant in some countries or even globally," the evaluation says.

So while EG.5 may not be more severe than the other Omicron variants, its ability to spread and evade the immune system could potentially lead to more hospitalizations as new infections are transmitted among people at risk.

That said since the WHO has not reported increased severity of the virus, immunity from being vaccinated and/or having a previous infection should protect most people from developing major illnesses from the virus.

While there is not currently enough specific information available about the symptoms Eris causes, most analyses say the symptoms show no significant difference from the symptoms caused by other Omicron subvariants. According to the American Medical Association, these can include:

fever

chills

fatigue

muscle or body aches

sore throat

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea.

The AMA also says symptoms can last between five to seven days, but they vary from person to person.