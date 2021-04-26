Could we be close to attending large events again? A health expert weighs in

Experts say if you're vaccinated, large events like baseball games, concerts, or weddings pose little risk to you.

Throughout the pandemic, countries have handled the coronavirus pandemic differently.

Take this tweet from Epidemiologist and Health Economist Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding of a concert in New Zealand for example. You can see the massive crowd at a rock concert in Auckland on Saturday.

To help stop the spread, New Zealand had lockdowns and border closures. It also reported a total of 2,600 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the New York Times database.

When your country’s leader follows public health, and all its citizens all work together for #ZeroCovid, you can enjoy 50,000+ concerts like New Zealand too. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsGXJxPEWn — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 25, 2021

So could large events like this be part of the near future?

To give you a sharper insight into your risk at events like baseball games, large weddings, or events, we talked with Dr. Amesh Adalja with the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

"In my opinion, if you've been vaccinated I think those types of events pose very little risk to you as a vaccinated person," Dr. Adalja said. "It's if you've got clusters of unvaccinated people that I'm worried about. That's where we're seeing spread continue in people who haven't had access to vaccines."