Here's where you can get a COVID-19 test around Tampa Bay

The statewide positivity rate has ranged from 4-percent to 12-percent over the last two weeks.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The state of Florida has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported the state reached a total of more than 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases -- with 100,217 reported. The state recently saw four straight days of more than 3,000 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. 

Not only has the number of positive cases risen, but so has the overall positive rate. Over the last two weeks, the positive rate ranged from 4 percent through 12 percent. 

Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:

  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 19: 3,822
  • June 20: 4,049
  • June 21: 3,494
  • June 22: 2,926 

There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.

With the recent spike in positive cases, it is important to know where you can get tested for COVID-19. 

Here's a list of county-by-county testing site information:

Citrus County

No-cost COVID-19 testing in Citrus County.

Hardee County

You can find testing information at Hardee County Emergency Management's Facebook page.

Hernando County

You can find COVID-19 testing information in Hernando County here.

Highlands County

There is currently no testing site information at this time.

Hillsborough County

For information on Hillsborough County COVID-19 testing sites, click or tap here.

Manatee County

Find state-supported testing sites in Manatee County here.

Find additional testing site information in Manatee County on the county's website here.

Pasco County

Find state-supported testing sites in Pasco County here.

Find additional current COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco County here.

Pinellas County

Find COVID-19 testing site information in Pinellas County here.

Find COVID-19 drive-thru testing information through the Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. here.

Polk County

Find COVID-19 testing site information for Polk County on Florida Medical Association's website here.

Sarasota County

Find state-supported COVID-19 testing site information for Sarasota County here.

Find additional COVID-19 testing site information for Sarasota County here.

Additional testing site information

There are several websites you can visit to find up-to-date information on current testing sites in the Tampa Bay area. 

State-supported testing sites can be found on Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 website here.

Tampa Bay area counties that have state-supported testing sites include:

  • Hillsborough County
  • Manatee County
  • Pasco County
  • Sarasota County

Florida Blue has a map of available testing sites. You can search for locations near you using your zip code. 

Baycare has four drive-thru testing sites located in the Tampa Bay areaFor patients without insurance, the cost of the COVID-19 lab test is $85 at any BayCare Facility. Payment is not due at testing. You can find more information here.

