Here's where you can get a COVID-19 test around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The state of Florida has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported the state reached a total of more than 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases -- with 100,217 reported. The state recently saw four straight days of more than 3,000 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.
Not only has the number of positive cases risen, but so has the overall positive rate. Over the last two weeks, the positive rate ranged from 4 percent through 12 percent.
Here's a breakdown of new coronavirus cases reported by the state for the past week:
- June 16: 2,783
- June 17: 2,610
- June 18: 3,207
- June 19: 3,822
- June 20: 4,049
- June 21: 3,494
- June 22: 2,926
There has not been a downward trajectory of documented cases or percent of positive cases within the past two-week period. The trend has been increasing, with single-day record case highs recorded multiple times.
With the recent spike in positive cases, it is important to know where you can get tested for COVID-19.
Here's a list of county-by-county testing site information:
Citrus County
Hardee County
You can find testing information at Hardee County Emergency Management's Facebook page.
Hernando County
You can find COVID-19 testing information in Hernando County here.
Highlands County
There is currently no testing site information at this time.
Hillsborough County
Manatee County
Find state-supported testing sites in Manatee County here.
Find additional testing site information in Manatee County on the county's website here.
Pasco County
Find state-supported testing sites in Pasco County here.
Find additional current COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco County here.
Pinellas County
Find COVID-19 testing site information in Pinellas County here.
Find COVID-19 drive-thru testing information through the Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. here.
Polk County
Find COVID-19 testing site information for Polk County on Florida Medical Association's website here.
Sarasota County
Find state-supported COVID-19 testing site information for Sarasota County here.
Find additional COVID-19 testing site information for Sarasota County here.
Additional testing site information
There are several websites you can visit to find up-to-date information on current testing sites in the Tampa Bay area.
Tampa Bay area counties that have state-supported testing sites include:
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- Pasco County
- Sarasota County
Florida Blue has a map of available testing sites. You can search for locations near you using your zip code.
Baycare has four drive-thru testing sites located in the Tampa Bay area. For patients without insurance, the cost of the COVID-19 lab test is $85 at any BayCare Facility. Payment is not due at testing. You can find more information here.
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Florida, doctor breaks down 3 things to do right now
- 'I'm fed up': 88-year-old woman accused of shooting man she says was going to rob her liquor store
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Face masks now required in some areas of Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter