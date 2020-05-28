Where to go for COVID-19 testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Whether you’re showing symptoms or not, getting tested for COVID-19 might just be an item on your to-do list. Luckily, there are several locations in the Tampa Bay area where testing is available.
Keep in mind, you may need to schedule an appointment before arrival – even some walk-in clinics require an appointment.
CVS Walk-In Minute Clinics – Appointment Required
Clearwater
- 1 South Missouri Avenue
- 30387 US Highway 19 North
- 4000 East Bay Drive
- 3771 Tampa Road
St. Petersburg
- 8001 9th Street North
Tampa
- 4401 West Gandy Boulevard
- 2911 East Fowler Avenue
- 5357 Ehrlich Road
- 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard
- 611 South Howard Avenue
Find the nearest location and hours here.
AdventHealth
- AdventHealth Centra Care South Tampa, 301 N Dale Mabry Hwy
- AdventHealth Centra Care Carrollwood, 4001 W. Linebaugh Ave
- AdventHealth Centra Care Citrus Park, 6930 Gunn Hwy
- AdventHealth Centra Care Temple Terrace, 5802 E Fowler Ave
Find other locations and hours here.
TGH Urgent Care
- Carrollwood, 4505 Gunn Hwy
Find hours here.
BayCare Drive-Through Testing Centers
- BayCare Outpatient Center (Carillon), 900 Carillon Pkwy
- Gulf High School, 5637 Marine Pkwy
- Bartow Regional Medical Center, 2200 Osprey Blvd
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Find hours and locations here.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas
- CHCP at Johnnie Ruth Clarke, 1344 22nd St. S
- CHCP at Pinellas Park, 7550 43rd St N
- CHCP at Clearwater, 707 E Druid Rd
- Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N
Find hours and locations here.
