Where to go for COVID-19 testing in the Tampa Bay Area

From going to walk-in clinics to making an appointment, here is where you can get tested for coronavirus around Tampa Bay.

Whether you’re showing symptoms or not, getting tested for COVID-19 might just be an item on your to-do list. Luckily, there are several locations in the Tampa Bay area where testing is available.

Keep in mind, you may need to schedule an appointment before arrival – even some walk-in clinics require an appointment.

CVS Walk-In Minute Clinics – Appointment Required

Clearwater

1 South Missouri Avenue

30387 US Highway 19 North

4000 East Bay Drive

3771 Tampa Road

St. Petersburg

8001 9th Street North

Tampa

4401 West Gandy Boulevard

2911 East Fowler Avenue

5357 Ehrlich Road

4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard

611 South Howard Avenue

Find the nearest location and hours here.

AdventHealth

AdventHealth Centra Care South Tampa, 301 N Dale Mabry Hwy

AdventHealth Centra Care Carrollwood, 4001 W. Linebaugh Ave

AdventHealth Centra Care Citrus Park, 6930 Gunn Hwy

AdventHealth Centra Care Temple Terrace, 5802 E Fowler Ave

Find other locations and hours here.

TGH Urgent Care

Carrollwood, 4505 Gunn Hwy

Find hours here.

BayCare Drive-Through Testing Centers

BayCare Outpatient Center (Carillon), 900 Carillon Pkwy

Gulf High School, 5637 Marine Pkwy

Bartow Regional Medical Center, 2200 Osprey Blvd

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Find hours and locations here.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas

CHCP at Johnnie Ruth Clarke, 1344 22nd St. S

CHCP at Pinellas Park, 7550 43rd St N

CHCP at Clearwater, 707 E Druid Rd

Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N

Find hours and locations here.

