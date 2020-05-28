x
coronavirus

Where to go for COVID-19 testing in the Tampa Bay Area

From going to walk-in clinics to making an appointment, here is where you can get tested for coronavirus around Tampa Bay.

Whether you’re showing symptoms or not, getting tested for COVID-19 might just be an item on your to-do list. Luckily, there are several locations in the Tampa Bay area where testing is available.

Keep in mind, you may need to schedule an appointment before arrival – even some walk-in clinics require an appointment. 

CVS Walk-In Minute Clinics – Appointment Required

Clearwater

  • 1 South Missouri Avenue
  • 30387 US Highway 19 North
  • 4000 East Bay Drive
  • 3771 Tampa Road

St. Petersburg

  • 8001 9th Street North

Tampa

  • 4401 West Gandy Boulevard
  • 2911 East Fowler Avenue
  • 5357 Ehrlich Road
  • 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard
  • 611 South Howard Avenue

Find the nearest location and hours here

AdventHealth 

  • AdventHealth Centra Care South Tampa, 301 N Dale Mabry Hwy
  • AdventHealth Centra Care Carrollwood, 4001 W. Linebaugh Ave
  • AdventHealth Centra Care Citrus Park, 6930 Gunn Hwy
  • AdventHealth Centra Care Temple Terrace, 5802 E Fowler Ave

Find other locations and hours here.

TGH Urgent Care

  • Carrollwood, 4505 Gunn Hwy

Find hours here.

BayCare Drive-Through Testing Centers 

  • BayCare Outpatient Center (Carillon), 900 Carillon Pkwy
  • Gulf High School, 5637 Marine Pkwy
  • Bartow Regional Medical Center, 2200 Osprey Blvd
  • Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Find hours and locations here

Community Health Centers of Pinellas

  • CHCP at Johnnie Ruth Clarke, 1344 22nd St. S
  • CHCP at Pinellas Park, 7550 43rd St N
  • CHCP at Clearwater, 707 E Druid Rd
  • Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N

Find hours and locations here.

