BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

The fake studies promise upwards of $1,000 to participate but really look to steal your information.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine are in various stages across the country, including right here in Florida.

Pfizer just announced its vaccine trial appears to show a 90-percent effectiveness.

As these trials continue, however, so do the potential for scams.

According to the BBB, text messages are going around promoting participation in a clinical study for COVID-19. The problem? Those clinical studies and trials are all fake.

The BBB says you'll get an unsolicited message as a text, email or on social media. It says you may qualify for a COVID-19 study, which could pay you $1,000 or more. An example the BBB gave said "Local Covid19 Study: Compensation up to $1,220! Qualify Here: [link removed] stop2stop."

Regardless of how curious you are or if you're in need of some extra cash, the BBB warns you not to click on those links, because it's all a scam. If you click the link, you could unknowingly download malware onto your computer or phone, which could give scammers access to your usernames, passwords and other personal information stored on your devices.

These phony study links could also take you to website that looks like it's connected to a real clinical trial. The BBB says when you go to sign up, however, you're asked for personal information such as government ID or your bank account.

"Real medical researchers would never ask for this information during the screening process," the BBB warns.

Some tips from the BBB on how to avoid clinical trial scams:

Look up the domain. Use lookup.icann.org to look up the URL. Look for warning signs such as a very recent registration date or registration in a foreign country.



Use to look up the URL. Look for warning signs such as a very recent registration date or registration in a foreign country. Think the trial is real? Find it on the official website. If you receive a message about a study and want to confirm whether it’s true, go directly to (or do a web search for) the organization’s website for further information. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Library of Medicine (NLM) also maintain ClinicalTrials.gov , a free searchable database of clinical studies on a wide range of diseases. If there is no government agency, university, or hospital mentioned, it’s likely a scam.



If you receive a message about a study and want to confirm whether it’s true, go directly to (or do a web search for) the organization’s website for further information. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Library of Medicine (NLM) also maintain , a free searchable database of clinical studies on a wide range of diseases. If there is no government agency, university, or hospital mentioned, it’s likely a scam. Never pay to be part of a clinical trial. Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them.



Real clinical trials will never ask you to pay them. Legitimate clinical trials do gather information about candidates – but not financial information. To screen for participants, a real study might ask for your name, contact information, age, gender, race, ethnicity, or various pre-existing medical conditions. But they should never ask you for information like your bank account details.

You can find more information on clinic trial scams on the Federal Trade Commission website.

What other people are reading right now: