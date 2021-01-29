Florida launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine preregistration site

TAMPA, Fla — People living in Florida hoping to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine can now do so through a state website.
The website is for seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers, people deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and people who live or work at a long-term care facility.
The website says people who meet the criteria should pre-register online to save a place in line for when the state gets more COVID-19 vaccine doses.
You can find the link to pre-register here.
Here's how it works:
- On the homepage, you will see a dropdown menu that asks you to select your county.
- Once you have picked your county, the next page will ask you for your information. That includes your name, phone number and zip code. It will also ask if you're a Florida resident and if you are a healthcare worker.
- Next, it will ask if you would like to be contacted by phone, text or email
- Then, when everything is filled out, you will be taken to a page that will tell you if you are eligible or not.
The website says anyone with questions about vaccine sites in their local area should contact their county health department.
