Florida launches statewide COVID-19 vaccine preregistration site

TAMPA, Fla — People living in Florida hoping to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine can now do so through a state website.

The website is for seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers, people deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and people who live or work at a long-term care facility.

The website says people who meet the criteria should pre-register online to save a place in line for when the state gets more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

You can find the link to pre-register here.

Here's how it works:

On the homepage, you will see a dropdown menu that asks you to select your county.

Once you have picked your county, the next page will ask you for your information. That includes your name, phone number and zip code. It will also ask if you're a Florida resident and if you are a healthcare worker.

Next, it will ask if you would like to be contacted by phone, text or email

Then, when everything is filled out, you will be taken to a page that will tell you if you are eligible or not.

The website says anyone with questions about vaccine sites in their local area should contact their county health department.