Criminal justice reform group pushes for the release of inmates during coronavirus pandemic

The CCRJ said Florida officials are "resisting efforts" and have been "slow" in revealing outbreak plans.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform (CCRJ) is continuing its push for the release of inmates from prisons and jails across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its effort, the group said Florida authorities are "resisting efforts" and have been "slow" in revealing outbreak plans. And, as the COVID-19 death rate in jails reaches 29, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, the CCRJ is speaking up once again.

"These calls - supported by other civil rights organizations, faith leaders and public health officials - have gone ignored. But it’s not too late to realize that getting people out of these already overcrowded prisons is necessary for the safety and welfare of others," the group wrote in a release.

According to the CCJR, the "only way to prevent" COVID-19 from getting into the general population from those coming in and out of the prisons daily is to stop an outbreak from inside.

CCJR member and policy counsel for SPLC Action, Carrie Boyd said she wants more action.

“It is long past time for Florida officials to stop ignoring the reality of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the prison system and take action to prevent further harm, including more deaths of incarcerated people and corrections staff. There are almost certainly more people with COVID-19 in prisons that haven’t been tested, and the safe and humane way to ease this crisis is to release those who are most vulnerable," the group wrote.

Since the pandemic began, the Florida Department of Corrections has reported 3,251 inmates and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.