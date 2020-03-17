ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many airlines have been making cutbacks due to the spread of the coronavirus. United Airlines cut half its flights in April and May.

The CEO of JetBlue says the coronavirus impact on the business is probably worse than after 9/11.

Now, Congressman Charlie Crist is urging lawmakers to consider financial aid for those travelers who are feeling the impact. He says if any air package is created, it should include full refunds for those having to cancel travel plans.

“In these uncertain times, we should be doing all that we can to assure the American people that their leaders are working for them, putting the people first. The people should not be punished for doing the right thing in this time of crisis,” Rep. Crist said.

