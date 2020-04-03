TAMPA, Fla. — Expect to be screened for coronavirus (COVID-19) should symptoms appear prior to going on a cruise.

The Cruise Lines International Association, or CLIA, on Monday announced the industry is taking additional steps in an effort to help protect passengers from getting sick and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

This includes the following, according to the CLIA:

Deny boarding to all persons who have traveled from or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, as designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within 14 days prior to embarkation.

Deny boarding to all persons who, within 14 days prior to embarkation, have had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

This will affect Tampa Bay passengers as Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises each are members of the CLIA.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. They may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days. Most people recover, although older people and individuals with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at a greater risk of developing a more serious illness.

