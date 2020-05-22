Florida lifting all restrictions on youth activities, summer camps

The governor said his office isn't going to be setting any specific rules for organizations to follow as they may vary from activity to activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Mayor Lenny Curry in Jacksonville to announce the state would be lifting all restrictions on youth activities, including summer camps starting immediately.

"Kids have been out of organized activities for a few months now and we need to get it back," said DeSantis from the basketball court of Ed Austin Park in Arlington.

The governor said his office isn't going to be setting any specific rules for organizations to follow as they may vary from activity to activity. Those looking for guidance should consult with their healthcare provider and look to local governments for specific guidance.

"When you overcook it you end up getting less compliance," said DeSantis."We trust parents to use common sense, we trust local officials, we trust doctors who work with these things...."

He says he feels confident moving forward based on the latest research from the CDC regarding how the virus impacts children, noting that Florida hasn't had any COVID-19 related deaths in individuals under the age of 25 throughout the course of the pandemic.

When asked about whether children would be required to wear masks during these activities, DeSantis said that different regions of state might approach it differently based on the latest statistics.

"It's important that we let kids be kids," said Curry, saying that his family has also been impacted by the restrictions.