x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

CVS adds 77 more COVID-19 test sites in Florida

Test results can be expected as quickly as two days.
Credit: CVS
A CVS store.

TAMPA, Fla. — CVS Health is adding 77 more test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. These sites add to the 221 locations already opened in Florida. 

Adding these sites shouldn't make the wait for test results any longer. CVS Health says it's expanding its network of third-party partners so results will be available within two to five days. 

The tests are free, but you must schedule an appointment in advance online.

No tests are done inside the store, only at a drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot. 

You can find the complete list of CVS drive-thru sites here

Here are the new testing sites in Florida:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 277 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

  • CVS Pharmacy, 24800 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

  • CVS Pharmacy, 12080 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5403 University Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34201

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5310 45th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203

  • CVS Pharmacy, 909 East Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL 33511

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991

  • CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Citrus Hills, FL 34442

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4405 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1640 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4550 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4650 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek, F 33073

  • CVS Pharmacy, 49581 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837

  • CVS Pharmacy, 39902 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1891 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1995 North C.R. 19A, Eustis, FL 32726

  • CVS Pharmacy, 24450 State Route 44, Eustis, FL 32726

  • CVS Pharmacy, 11300 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33905

  • CVS Pharmacy, 9170 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7581 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908

  • CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Alico Mission Way, Fort Myers, FL 33908

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1081 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2303 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1621 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

  • CVS Pharmacy, 800 North Orange Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

  • CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Federal Highway US Rt 1, Hollywood, FL 33109

  • CVS Pharmacy, 28740 South Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033

  • CVS Pharmacy, 24799 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032

  • CVS Pharmacy, 9509 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32257

  • CVS Pharmacy, 900 East Main Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054

  • CVS Pharmacy, 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2536 US Highway 92, East Lakeland, FL 33801

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1005 South Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5590 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940

  • CVS Pharmacy, 12650 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33186

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2393 SW 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33155

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5748 SW 40th Street South, Miami, FL 33155

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3700 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169

  • CVS Pharmacy, 16001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

  • CVS Pharmacy, 8901 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5585 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

  • CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7380 Davis Boulevard, Naples, FL 34104

  • CVS Pharmacy, 11500 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654

  • CVS Pharmacy, 6042 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1720 W Highway 326, Ocala, FL 34475

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1551 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32073

  • CVS Pharmacy, 13960 Landstar Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32824

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7001 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32835

  • CVS Pharmacy, 9975 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7665 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4974 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32806

  • CVS Pharmacy, 8981 Conroy Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Lockwood Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32756

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1701 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5301 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32505

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7120 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2873 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3724 84th Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34243

  • CVS Pharmacy, 7563 SE Maricamp Rd., Silver Springs Shore, FL 34472

  • CVS Pharmacy, 301 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3426 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5345 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

  • CVS Pharmacy, 845 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

  • CVS Pharmacy, 17817 SE 109th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491

  • CVS Pharmacy, 5670 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

  • CVS Pharmacy, 10004 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321

  • CVS Pharmacy, 6900 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

  • CVS Pharmacy, 2725 North MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3102 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

  • CVS Pharmacy, 15499 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1820 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780

  • CVS Pharmacy, 6846 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter