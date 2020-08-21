CVS adds 77 more COVID-19 test sites in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — CVS Health is adding 77 more test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. These sites add to the 221 locations already opened in Florida.
Adding these sites shouldn't make the wait for test results any longer. CVS Health says it's expanding its network of third-party partners so results will be available within two to five days.
The tests are free, but you must schedule an appointment in advance online.
No tests are done inside the store, only at a drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot.
You can find the complete list of CVS drive-thru sites here.
Here are the new testing sites in Florida:
CVS Pharmacy, 277 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
CVS Pharmacy, 24800 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
CVS Pharmacy, 12080 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437
CVS Pharmacy, 5403 University Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34201
CVS Pharmacy, 5310 45th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203
CVS Pharmacy, 909 East Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL 33511
CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991
CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Citrus Hills, FL 34442
CVS Pharmacy, 4405 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711
CVS Pharmacy, 1640 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714
CVS Pharmacy, 4550 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
CVS Pharmacy, 4650 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek, F 33073
CVS Pharmacy, 49581 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837
CVS Pharmacy, 39902 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837
CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314
CVS Pharmacy, 1891 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
CVS Pharmacy, 1995 North C.R. 19A, Eustis, FL 32726
CVS Pharmacy, 24450 State Route 44, Eustis, FL 32726
CVS Pharmacy, 11300 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33905
CVS Pharmacy, 9170 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912
CVS Pharmacy, 7581 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908
CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Alico Mission Way, Fort Myers, FL 33908
CVS Pharmacy, 1081 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
CVS Pharmacy, 2303 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607
CVS Pharmacy, 1621 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608
CVS Pharmacy, 800 North Orange Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Federal Highway US Rt 1, Hollywood, FL 33109
CVS Pharmacy, 28740 South Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033
CVS Pharmacy, 24799 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032
CVS Pharmacy, 9509 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32257
CVS Pharmacy, 900 East Main Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054
CVS Pharmacy, 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
CVS Pharmacy, 2536 US Highway 92, East Lakeland, FL 33801
CVS Pharmacy, 1005 South Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064
CVS Pharmacy, 5590 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940
CVS Pharmacy, 12650 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33186
CVS Pharmacy, 2393 SW 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33155
CVS Pharmacy, 5748 SW 40th Street South, Miami, FL 33155
CVS Pharmacy, 3700 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
CVS Pharmacy, 16001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
CVS Pharmacy, 8901 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025
CVS Pharmacy, 5585 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114
CVS Pharmacy, 7380 Davis Boulevard, Naples, FL 34104
CVS Pharmacy, 11500 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654
CVS Pharmacy, 6042 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476
CVS Pharmacy, 1720 W Highway 326, Ocala, FL 34475
CVS Pharmacy, 1551 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32073
CVS Pharmacy, 13960 Landstar Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32824
CVS Pharmacy, 7001 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32835
CVS Pharmacy, 9975 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825
CVS Pharmacy, 7665 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
CVS Pharmacy, 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
CVS Pharmacy, 4974 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32806
CVS Pharmacy, 8981 Conroy Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835
CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Lockwood Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32756
CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401
CVS Pharmacy, 1701 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
CVS Pharmacy, 5301 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32505
CVS Pharmacy, 3 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
CVS Pharmacy, 7120 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
CVS Pharmacy, 2873 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
CVS Pharmacy, 3724 84th Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34243
CVS Pharmacy, 7563 SE Maricamp Rd., Silver Springs Shore, FL 34472
CVS Pharmacy, 301 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
CVS Pharmacy, 3426 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
CVS Pharmacy, 5345 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
CVS Pharmacy, 845 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
CVS Pharmacy, 17817 SE 109th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491
CVS Pharmacy, 5670 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
CVS Pharmacy, 10004 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321
CVS Pharmacy, 6900 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321
CVS Pharmacy, 2725 North MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
CVS Pharmacy, 3102 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
CVS Pharmacy, 15499 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618
CVS Pharmacy, 1820 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780
CVS Pharmacy, 6846 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411
