Tampa picked to be part of CVS Health COVID-19 therapy pilot program

Eligible patients will be able to get the treatment in their homes or in long-term care facilities.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa is one of seven cities across the United States chosen to take part in a COVID-19 therapy pilot program with CVS Health aiming to help the at-risk population.

CVS Health announced Tuesday it was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of Operation Warp Speed to pilot the administration of a limited supply of bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy.

For the pilot program, Coram, the specialty pharmacy and infusion care business of CVS Health, will administer the therapy to people in their homes or long-term care facilities to help meet the demand for new treatments like this.

CVS Health said the doses will start being administered on Thursday to people in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa. CVS Health said these areas were chosen because of rising cases.

“These newly available, important COVID-19 treatments can make a difference for patients at high risk for severe illness or complications, but they need to be administered intravenously by health care providers and with the appropriate clinical expertise and oversight,” said Sree Chaguturu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CVS Caremark and Senior Vice President, CVS Health.

“Our Coram model allows us to meet patients where they are during the pandemic by delivering safe, clinically appropriate home-based care, and we stand ready to deploy our teams when and where the need is greatest as supply of these new monoclonal antibody treatments ramp up over the coming year.”

CVS Health said people can be referred to Coram for treatment from a hospital, urgent care or telemedicine appointment, long-term care facility, or their primary care physician following a positive diagnosis.

This comes as Florida Gov. Ron Desantis released the state's priority list for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses will go to those in long-term care facilities, followed by high-risk frontline health care workers, those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities.

DeSantis also stressed that no one will be mandated to get vaccinated. He also asked Floridians to be patient and aware that while a specific number of doses may arrive in the state, each vaccine requires two doses -- cutting the supply in half.

More information from CVS Health can be found on its website.

