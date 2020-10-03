In response to the coronavirus outbreak, CVS Pharmacy announced it will waive delivery charges for prescription medications.

The free home-delivery will begin immediately.

CVS said the announcement coincides with the CDC's guidance advising people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering that to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.

According to CVS, the retail and health care company is working with state governments to provide the same prescription options for medicaid members where allowable.