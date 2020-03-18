ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many businesses across the country are mandating that employees work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. It's not always an ideal situation for digital security. Remote working can open you up to cyber crime if your security systems are not up to date.

Patrick Craven with the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education has three tips to better secure your home setup.

1. Make sure all of your networks are updated

This is important whether you run on Mac or Windows. Those companies are always searching for vulnerabilities, and the fixes are provided to customers in system updates.

If you're not up-to-date, you could be more exposed to cyber threats.

2. Use a VPN

A virtual private network essentially makes your computer invisible by encrypting your location and personal information.

Many companies have them for their employees. If yours doesn't, a Craven says a personal VPN may be a wise investment. They start at around $40 a year, and many offer free 30-day trials.

CNET has a list of VPN reviews to help you decide which one is best for you.

3. Change your router password

When was the last time you did that? Craven says it's an easy and important step to take, especially if a lot of people know the password. That includes the technician who installed the router for you.

And remember, the factory-issued WiFi password is usually pasted on the side of the router.

Craven says following these three simple steps can go a long way toward making your work-from-home setup much more secure.

