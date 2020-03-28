ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says they are supporting medical professionals volunteering to help in areas hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic by offering free flights to certain regions of the U.S.

Eligible medical volunteers will be able to book round-trip flights on Delta free-of-charge to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, where they will work in coordination with state and local government offices to be deployed to hospitals in areas hardest hit by the virus.

Delta is looking at expanding this program to other areas of the nation in need, including California, New York and Washington.

“Delta is a great member of the Georgia corporate family and their willingness to go above and beyond to assist medical professionals in this difficult time should be applauded,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “We look forward to working with Delta and all Georgia businesses in coordination with the Coronavirus Task Force to take the fight to COVID-19.”

“As home to Delta headquarters, we are grateful that they are continuing Atlanta’s tradition of combining commerce with compassion,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Even in the midst of managing their own financial challenges as a result of COVID-19, Delta has stepped up in an extraordinary way to support our medical professionals, and for that, we are grateful.”

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: 2,366 confirmed cases, 69 deaths

Medical volunteers interested in this program should contact the state offices below to determine their eligibility based on each state’s specific needs.

Eligibility and volunteer program details are being managed by the states and will be communicated to participants once approved by the states.

The flights will be offered during the month of April to start, and can be booked up to three days in advance of travel.

For information in Georgia, interested individuals may contact providers@gema.ga.gov.

In Louisiana, contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

In Michigan, visit Michigan.gov for more information.

