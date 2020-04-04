FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The family of Derrick Bryson, a Bartow County grandfather who was battling the coronavirus in ICU for more than two weeks, says he has died.

Family told 11Alive they are devastated, but they wanted to share the news of his death because they believe it can help people realize they should take this virus seriously.

Bryson's family said he was exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus during a service at The Church at Liberty Square in Bartow County March 1.

11Alive spoke to his son Brandon after the 57-year-old had been on life support for more than 17 days. He said his dad was one of the first people in the county diagnosed with the virus.

"He's my dad, he can do anything," explained Brandon Bryson. "He has always been Superman. He's my best friend."

Brandon said his dad was showing small signs of improvement back then and doctors were taking him out of sedation, but he was still on the ventilator. Family said Derrick was a fighter and hoped he would make a full recovery, but he did not survive.

Brandon had a warning for everyone back then: that everyone should take precautions.

"This virus doesn't discriminate and we are learning that more every day," he said. "It's affected people young and old, and it's spreading like wildfire."

