Gov. DeSantis to CBS Miami: Florida was prepared for COVID-19 surge

"I never said that we were not going to have to deal with the virus," DeSantis said.

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Monday with WFOR-TV, said Florida was ready when COVID-19 cases surged months after he touted the state hadn't become the next epicenter.

"So we got through the first phase. That was the whole point of the flatten the curve. I never said that we were not going to have to deal with the virus," said DeSantis to CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. "It wasn’t going away. Now, we didn’t know when we would have to face any type of surge, but we saw, just like all the other states in our region saw it, towards the end of June. But you know what? We were prepared for it. You know, we had the systems in place. We had the resources in place.

"It’s not been easy. Part of it is the testing. I mean, if you look at the amount of testing that’s been done, it’s pretty frequent. We’ll have 100,000 test results in a single day."

He also pointed to COVID-only nursing facilities, new state-run testing sites and PPE sent to nursing homes as ways the state was prepared to fend off the virus.

The state's 14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases hovered under 800 during May but began to rise in the weeks thereafter, skyrocketing to a peak of at least 11,400 cases toward the end of July.

DeSantis, who appeared visibly upset while speaking with reporters on May 20 as Vice President Mike Pence stood by, went after critics who said Florida would turn out to be like New York or Italy. Both places experienced spiking COVID-19 case counts and deaths.

"Hell, we’re eight weeks away from that and it has not happened," DeSantis said.

Florida has since surpassed New York and Italy in the number of total COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. It trails both in the number of deaths by the thousands.

DeSantis largely has attributed the high number of COVID-19 cases to increased testing, but the data shows that hasn't always been the case.

As the number of cases rose, so, too, did the number of reported hospitalizations and deaths. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 follows this particular pattern.

Florida's 14-day moving average of daily confirmed deaths began climbing in mid-July to an all-time high of 153 deaths Aug. 1.

DeSantis also talked about schools, unemployment wage and other topics while speaking with CBS Miami. Visit its website for more.

What other people are reading right now:

