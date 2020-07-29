DeSantis considers allowing nursing home visits

Vistors could be given a rapid test to ensure the safety of residents, the governor said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking of relaxing his assisted living facility visitation ban even as Florida’s daily death count from the coronavirus has spiked to a new height with 191 reported fatalities.

The state banned in-person visits in mid-March and did not allow patients who tested positive for COVID-19 to return to nursing homes that lacked an isolation ward.

“It was the right decision, I think it has kept virus out that otherwise would have gone in, but it does come at a cost, and I think folks really want to have that emotional and personal connection with their loved ones, and if there’s ways we can do that, than we should do it,” said DeSantis during a news conference Tuesday.

The governor said the use of rapid tests that provide a result not long after it's performed can help ensure visitors are safe.

“It’ll be a 15-minute test. If you have the ability to do that, then I think that we need to start to talk about visitation again,” DeSantis said. “I really, really worry about the toll that the isolation has had on people in long-term care facilities.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed to more than 6,100. The health department also reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000.

Statistics show the number of patients treated in hospitals statewide for the coronavirus was steady over the past 24 hours at just over 9,000. That's down from about 9,500 a week ago.

